Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2021 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

VIRTUAL MEETING HELD VIA ZOOM

Members Present: S. Kautman-Jones, K.Vick, P. Major and B. June

Members Absent: A. Moore

Members Excused: None

Staff Present: S. Bullen, L. Christner, D. Lattie

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda for Regular Board Meeting as presented.

2.) Approved January 19, 2021 Regular Township Board Minutes as presented.

3.) Approved January 28, 2021 Budget Meeting Workshop Minutes as presented.

4.) Approved Disbursements Report as presented.

5.) Approved LWD Well at The Township Office as presented with a budget of $34,000, and projected timeline of spring 2022.

6.) Approved Mitchell Electric estimate of $3,500 for the LWD Well.

7.) Approved Atlas Township Guideline and application for Poverty Exemption 2021.

8.) Motion to postpone update for Atlas Township Building Construction Value for more information.

9.) Adopted Resolution 21-07, Signature Card for Payment of Vouchers on letter of credit with The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission.

10.) Adopted Resolution 21-08, Consolidation of Precincts for The May 4, 2021 Special Election.

11.) Approved Emterra Contract extension pricing schedule as presented.

12.) Approved update on Bank Signature Cards to remove Sheri Wilkerson to add Deputy Clerk, Lexi Christner per Treasurer’s Office.

