Public Notice: Atlas Township

Print This Post

Subscribe by Email

Connect on Linked in

Add to Google+

Follow on Facebook

Share on Facebook

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

VIRTUAL MEETING HELD IN PERSON & ZOOM

Members Present: S. Kautman-Jones, K. Vick, P. Major

Members Absent: A. Moore

Members Excused: None

Staff Present: L. Christner, D. Lattie

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended for Regular Board Meeting.

2.) Truth-In-Taxation Public Hearing

3.) Presentation from GCRC

4.) Approved August 16, 2021 Minutes as amended.

5.) Approved August 26, 2021 Special Meeting Minutes.

6.) Tabled September 1, 2021 Special Meeting Minutes

7.) Approved Treasurers report.

8.) Approved Disbursements report.

9.) Approved Truth-In-Taxation Millages.

10.)Approved Small Urban Project Grant Application for Green Rd.

11.) Approved Mitchell Electric invoice for Fire Well.

12.) Approved Appointments for Board of Review.

13.) Approved Clarke Aquatic Services Agreement Proposal.

14.) Acknowledged Retirement of Greg Palmer from the Fire Department.

15.) Acknowledged Retirement of Mike Palmer from the Fire Department.

16.)Approved Deputy Clerk wage increase.

17.) Approved Ordinance 21-03 Tobacco, Vape, and other Nicotine Products for Students.

18.) Approved FANG Membership for Atlas Township.

19.) Approved to hire a handy man for Township Properties.

Publish in The Citizen 10-02-21