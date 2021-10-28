Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

FOR SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR

GARBAGE/RECYCLING COLLECTION

RESIDENTS OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP Pleased be advised on November 15, 2021 at 5:30pm the Atlas Township Board will hold a PUBLIC HEARING to hear objections to and consider adoption of the proposed 2022 Garbage and Recycling Collection special assessment roll of $194.00 per year, per improved parcel in Atlas Township. The public hearing will be held at the Atlas Township Hall, 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc MI 48439. Zoom/virtual attendance available (please see township website for Zoom details). Please be advised that if you wish to protest the proposed tax roll, you must do so during the public hearing, or beforehand in writing, by sending your comments to kvick@atlastownship.org. Further, if you wish to appeal the assessment, you must do so to the Michigan Tax Tribunal within 30 days of the adoption of the roll.

Dated: Oct 20, 2021

Katie Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 10-23-21 & 10-30-21