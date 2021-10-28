Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS
VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE
OCTOBER 25, 2021
REGULAR MEETING
CALL TO ORDER at 7:00 p.m.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL: Brice, Hayden, Dylus, George, Green, Nivelt, Randazzo.
1) Approved the Agenda.
2) Approved Regular Meeting Minutes of September 27, 2021.
3) Approved Special Meeting Minutes of October 14, 2021.
4) Approved Disbursements for $48,138.36
5) Approved the Consent Agenda.
6) Approved the Fire Chief to dispose of the current 1990 Ford CERT truck, designating the 2011 Alpha-3 as the CERT vehicle.
7) Approved the hire of Jacob Harless as an ENG/MEDIC.
8) Approved the promotion of Mike Ohlert to LT/MEDIC effective November 15, 2021.
9) Adopted the Planning Commission Bylaws.
10) Adopted Resolution No. 2021-1025.01 regarding the Appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
11) Adopted Resolution No. 2021-1025.02 to participate in the Par Plan Grant during the 2021 year.
12) Adjourned at 8:42 p.m.
