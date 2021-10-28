Public Notice: Atlas Township

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE

OCTOBER 25, 2021

REGULAR MEETING

CALL TO ORDER at 7:00 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

ROLL CALL: Brice, Hayden, Dylus, George, Green, Nivelt, Randazzo.

1) Approved the Agenda.

2) Approved Regular Meeting Minutes of September 27, 2021.

3) Approved Special Meeting Minutes of October 14, 2021.

4) Approved Disbursements for $48,138.36

5) Approved the Consent Agenda.

6) Approved the Fire Chief to dispose of the current 1990 Ford CERT truck, designating the 2011 Alpha-3 as the CERT vehicle.

7) Approved the hire of Jacob Harless as an ENG/MEDIC.

8) Approved the promotion of Mike Ohlert to LT/MEDIC effective November 15, 2021.

9) Adopted the Planning Commission Bylaws.

10) Adopted Resolution No. 2021-1025.01 regarding the Appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

11) Adopted Resolution No. 2021-1025.02 to participate in the Par Plan Grant during the 2021 year.

12) Adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

Publish in The Citizen 10-30-21