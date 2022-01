Public Notice: Atlas Township

Atlas Township

Board of Trustee’s

2021 Meeting Dates

Atlas Board Meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month at 5:30pm. All meetings take place at the Atlas Township Board Room located at 7386 S. Gale Road Grand Blanc, MI 48439. (810) 636-2548

Tuesday, January 18 5:30pm

Tuesday, February 22 5:30pm

Monday, March 21 5:30pm

Monday, April 18 5:30pm

Monday, May 16 5:30pm

Monday, June 20 5:30pm

Monday, July 18 5:30pm

Monday, August 15 5:30pm

Monday, September 19 5:30pm

Monday, October 17 5:30pm

Monday, November 21 5:30pm

Monday, December 20 5:30pm

aTLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION MEETINGS WILL BE HELD ON THE 3RD WEDNESDAY OF EACH MONTH AT 7:00PM AS NEEDED.

ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS MEETINGS WILL BE HELD ON THE 4TH WEDNESDAY OF EACH MONTH AT 6:00PM AS NEEDED.

MEETING AGENDA’S WILL BE POSTED ON THE ATLAS TOWNSHIP WEBSITE AT WWW.ATLASTOWNSHIP.ORG AND POSTED ON THE DOORS OF THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING.

PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSONS NEEDING ASSISTANCE OR AID AT ANY PUBLIC MEETING OR PUBLIC HEARING SHOULD CONTACT THE ATLAS TOWNSHIP CLERK AT (810) 636-2548 DURING REGULAR OFFICE HOURS, NOT LESS THEN SEVENTY-TWO (72) HOURS PRIOR TO THE PUBLIC MEETING OR PUBLIC HEARING.

POSTED BY:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

(810) 636-2548 Ext 305

Publish in The Citizen 1-8-22