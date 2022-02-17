Public Notice: Brandon Schools

BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT

HARVEY-SWANSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLAYGROUND IMPROVEMENTS 221931

FEBRUARY 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 00020 – 1

SECTION 00020 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Brandon School District (BSD) will receive sealed bids for:

Harvey-Swanson Elementary School

Playground Improvements

Bid Package as follows:

0300 – General Trades

Until 1:00 p.m., local time, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Brandon School District, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, MI 48462, at which time, and place, all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after the above stipulated date and time will not be opened, considered or accepted.

BIDDING DOCUMENTS:

Bid documents can be purchased at the offices of Dunn Blue, 1009 W. Maple Road, Clawson, MI 48107 beginning February 10, 2022.

Bidding documents consist of plans and specifications as prepared by Wakely Associates Inc./Architects, Warren, Michigan.

Bidding documents will be available on or after February 10, 2022 by calling Wakely Associates Inc. at 586-573-4100 or email at aduda@wakelyaia.com for a link to access the documents.

Copies of the Bidding documents will also be on file for reference at the office of:

1. The Owner

2. CAM, Bloomfield Hills

3. McGraw Hill, Detroit

4. Reed Construction Data, Novi

5. The Architect

Walkthroughs of the project site must be scheduled by contacting Mark Evans at (248)627-1818 or mevans@brandon.k12.mi.us

All bids must be submitted on forms furnished in the Contract Documents and be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or a certified or cashier’s check payable to Brandon School District for the sum of not less than five (5%) of the bid amount. All bids must be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner (bidder) or any employee of the bidder and any member of the Brandon School District Board of Education, Administration or Staff. Bids received without a bidder’s bond, certified or cashier’s check, and a sworn and notarized statement of disclosure WILL BE GROUNDS FOR REJECTION.

Brandon School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any irregularities therein and accept that bid, which best serves Brandon School District.

Publish in The Citizen 2-19-22