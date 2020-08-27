Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
The Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on September 8, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed millage rates for 2020.
The proposed 2020 millage rates are:
Maximum
Year 2019 2020 allowable
Township Operating .9723 .9652 .9652
Police Operating 4.1204 3.6000 4.0907 Fire Operating 3.8000 3.4000 5.0000
Fire Equipment & Housing .5905 .9905 5.0000
Total 9.4832 8.9557 15.0559
Millage roll back factor .9928
2019 taxable values for (real & personal) $571,950,990
2020 taxable values for (real & personal) $598,192,250
Increase in taxable values of $ 26,241,260
PLEASE NOTE: Fire millage rates will be levied on real property only.
All other millages are levied on real and personal.
2019 real property taxable values $516,268,070
2020 real property taxable values $542,778,510
Increase in real property taxable value $ 26,510,440
These millage rates will be levied on the 2020 December tax bills.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact Supervisor, Kathy Thurman at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk 395 Mill St. Ortonville, 48462 248/627-2851
