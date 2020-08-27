Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING

The Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on September 8, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed millage rates for 2020.

The proposed 2020 millage rates are:

Maximum

Year 2019 2020 allowable

Township Operating .9723 .9652 .9652

Police Operating 4.1204 3.6000 4.0907 Fire Operating 3.8000 3.4000 5.0000

Fire Equipment & Housing .5905 .9905 5.0000

Total 9.4832 8.9557 15.0559

Millage roll back factor .9928

2019 taxable values for (real & personal) $571,950,990

2020 taxable values for (real & personal) $598,192,250

Increase in taxable values of $ 26,241,260

PLEASE NOTE: Fire millage rates will be levied on real property only.

All other millages are levied on real and personal.

2019 real property taxable values $516,268,070

2020 real property taxable values $542,778,510

Increase in real property taxable value $ 26,510,440

These millage rates will be levied on the 2020 December tax bills.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact Supervisor, Kathy Thurman at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk 395 Mill St. Ortonville, 48462 248/627-2851

Publish in The Citizen 8-29-20