Public Notice: Brandon Township

Synopsis
Regular Meeting,
Done virtually through
“Go to Meetings”
October 5, 2020 @ 7:00pm
Meeting was called to order at 7:06pm.
Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman
Absent: None
Also in attendance: Faye Bindig, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart, and five citizens.
Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Reports, Correspondence
Approved:
Agenda
Consent Agenda
Amendment to Conditional Rezoning 2370 Granger – 2nd Reading
Rezone 2165 S. Ortonville Road – 1st Reading
Resolution regarding Drains/Lake Level Control Facilities assessments
MDOT Permit Resolution
Allocation of 2021 franchise fees
SMART CARES Act funding
SMART Municipal Credit and Community Credit Contract for FY 2021
Distribution Site Agreement for Meals on Wheels Program
2019-2021 Law Enforcement Service Agreement
Tabled:– Speed Limit Resolution
Meeting adjourned: 8:38pm.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 10-17-20
