Public Notice: Brandon Township

Synopsis

Regular Meeting,

Done virtually through

“Go to Meetings”

October 5, 2020 @ 7:00pm

Meeting was called to order at 7:06pm.

Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman

Absent: None

Also in attendance: Faye Bindig, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart, and five citizens.

Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Reports, Correspondence

Approved:

Agenda

Consent Agenda

Amendment to Conditional Rezoning 2370 Granger – 2nd Reading

Rezone 2165 S. Ortonville Road – 1st Reading

Resolution regarding Drains/Lake Level Control Facilities assessments

MDOT Permit Resolution

Allocation of 2021 franchise fees

SMART CARES Act funding

SMART Municipal Credit and Community Credit Contract for FY 2021

Distribution Site Agreement for Meals on Wheels Program

2019-2021 Law Enforcement Service Agreement

Tabled:– Speed Limit Resolution

Meeting adjourned: 8:38pm.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 10-17-20