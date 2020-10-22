Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of Brandon Township, County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held in the Township of Brandon on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At the following locations:

Precinct 1 & 2 – Brandon High School – 1020 S. Ortonville Rd. Ortonville, in the Cafeteria –Door #15

Precinct 3 – Oakwood Elementary School – 2839 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Precinct 4 – Fire Station #2, 3065 S. Sashabaw Rd., Oxford, Brandon Township

Precinct 5 – Clarkston Lakes Clubhouse – 4260 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, Brandon Township

Precinct 6 – Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville

For the purpose of electing: U.S. President, Congress, Legislature, Oakland County Board, Judges, Brandon Township Board, Brandon Township Public Library Board, Brandon School District Board, Oxford School District Board, Village of Ortonville Council and Oakland County Millage Proposal for Parks, Trails and Recreation Activities.

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Brandon Township Clerk office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Mi 48462, telephone: 248-627-2851. Sample ballots can also be found at www.brandontownship.us or at www.mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections for no reason; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

Persons wishing to obtain an absentee ballot may do so by contacting the Clerk’s Office. The Clerk or designee will be available in the Clerk’s Office on the Saturday preceding the election, Saturday, October 31st, from 8 AM to 4 PM; the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot which will be mailed is Friday, October 30th at 5PM

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 10-24-20