Public Notice: Brandon Township

Synopsis

Charter Township of Brandon

Regular Meeting March 1, 2021

Meeting was called to order at 7:00pm. The meeting was held virtually, via Zoom.

Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball

Absent: None

Also in attendance: Jamie Burton (HRC), Bill Dinnan, Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart and six others.

Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Reports, Correspondence, Discussion

Approved:

Agenda, Consent Agenda

New Business:

HRC/SME Proposal for Township Offices Underground Storage Tank Closure Project

BS&A online and Point & Pay

Resolution for use of Financial Transaction Device

Seymour Lake SAD

2021 Community Development Block Grant

Part-time New Hire

Cemetery Maintenance Contract Renewal

Budget amendment

Trustee’s meeting wage

2021 Township Clean-up Agreement

Dust Control Program 2021

Postponed/Tabled:

Ordinance Revision Sections 46-242(1)(c) – 46-242(1)(d)(2), 46-242 (3) and 282(3) and 282(b)(6) regarding Accessory Buildings and the Right to Farm issues, 2nd Reading

Meeting adjourned: 9:11pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 3-6-21