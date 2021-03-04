Public Notice: Brandon Township

Synopsis
Charter Township of Brandon
Regular Meeting March 1, 2021
Meeting was called to order at 7:00pm. The meeting was held virtually, via Zoom.
Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball
Absent: None
Also in attendance: Jamie Burton (HRC), Bill Dinnan, Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart and six others.
Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Reports, Correspondence, Discussion
Approved:
Agenda, Consent Agenda
New Business:
HRC/SME Proposal for Township Offices Underground Storage Tank Closure Project
BS&A online and Point & Pay
Resolution for use of Financial Transaction Device
Seymour Lake SAD
2021 Community Development Block Grant
Part-time New Hire
Cemetery Maintenance Contract Renewal
Budget amendment
Trustee’s meeting wage
2021 Township Clean-up Agreement
Dust Control Program 2021
Postponed/Tabled:
Ordinance Revision Sections 46-242(1)(c) – 46-242(1)(d)(2), 46-242 (3) and 282(3) and 282(b)(6) regarding Accessory Buildings and the Right to Farm issues, 2nd Reading
Meeting adjourned: 9:11pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 3-6-21