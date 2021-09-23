Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
JOINT MEETING
Of the
VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE
And
BRANDON TOWNSHIP BOARD
At Ortonville Town Hall
486 Mill St. Ortonville MI 48462
August 31, 2021, 6:30 pm
Meeting was called to order at 6:30pm.
Pledge of Allegiance
Present: Broughton, Marshall, Unruh, Thurman, Blair, Rumball
Absent: DePalma (arrived at 6:50 pm)
Also, in attendance: BFD Chief David Kwapis, Kay Caryl, The Village of Ortonville Council, OCSD Lt. Glover.
Approval of Agenda
Approved:
New Business:
1.Budget approvals
a.E & H 205
b.Operating 206
c.Ambulance 210
Meeting adjourned: 8:11 pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
