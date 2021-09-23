Public Notice: Brandon Township

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

JOINT MEETING

Of the

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE

And

BRANDON TOWNSHIP BOARD

At Ortonville Town Hall

486 Mill St. Ortonville MI 48462

August 31, 2021, 6:30 pm

Meeting was called to order at 6:30pm.

Pledge of Allegiance

Present: Broughton, Marshall, Unruh, Thurman, Blair, Rumball

Absent: DePalma (arrived at 6:50 pm)

Also, in attendance: BFD Chief David Kwapis, Kay Caryl, The Village of Ortonville Council, OCSD Lt. Glover.

Approval of Agenda

Approved:

New Business:

1.Budget approvals

a.E & H 205

b.Operating 206

c.Ambulance 210

Meeting adjourned: 8:11 pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk

