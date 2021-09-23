Public Notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

PUBLIC HEARING

October 4th, 2021- 7:00 P.M.

will hold a Public Hearing within its Regular scheduled meeting

at the Brandon Township Offices

For the purpose of receiving public comment on: approval of

Special Assessment roll for Shelmar

Lane Private Road Maintenance S.A.D. #4

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act. Persons with disabilities who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting are requested to contact Supervisor Jayson Rumball at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929.

Published in The Citizen 9/25/2021 & 10/2/2021.