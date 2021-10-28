Public Notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

PUBLIC HEARING

November 8th, 2021- 7:00 P.M.

will hold a Public Hearing within its

Regular scheduled meeting

at the Brandon Township Offices

For the purpose of receiving public comment on:

(1) Amending and correcting the resolution for the board dated October 4, 2021 indicating an assessment of $4,000.00 amortizing over a five-year term to an assessment of $10,000.00 amortizing over the dame five-year term: and (2) receiving public comment on approval of the Special Assessment Roll for Operation, Maintenance and Repair of the Sanitary Sewerage Disposal System known as Zarieda S.A.D #2

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act. Persons with disabilities who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting are requested to contact Supervisor Jayson Rumball at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929.

Publish in The Citizen 10-23-21 & 10-30-21