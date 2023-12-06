Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
December 4, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball
Approved:
Agenda, as presented
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Underground Storage Tank Closure
Brandon Township 2024 Budget – General Appropriations Act
Public Act 152 Opt Out
2023, 2024 and 2025 Auditor Contract
Township Community Park Concession/Restroom Building
Poverty Exemption Guidelines Resolution
Loan Repayment and Budget Amendments
Amendment to 2024 Meeting and Holiday Schedule
Township General Fund
Parks and Recreation
Meeting Adjourned at 7:27 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s
office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk