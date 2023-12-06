Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

December 4, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball

Approved:

Agenda, as presented

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Underground Storage Tank Closure

Brandon Township 2024 Budget – General Appropriations Act

Public Act 152 Opt Out

2023, 2024 and 2025 Auditor Contract

Township Community Park Concession/Restroom Building

Poverty Exemption Guidelines Resolution

Loan Repayment and Budget Amendments

Amendment to 2024 Meeting and Holiday Schedule

Township General Fund

Parks and Recreation

Meeting Adjourned at 7:27 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s

office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk