Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Board of Trustees

The following are dates of the regularly scheduled Brandon Township Board Meeting that will begin at

7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Brandon Township Municipal Building, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI

48462:

January 8 th (Due to New Year’s Day) July 1 st

February 5 th August 12 th (Due to August 6 th Election)

March 4 th September 9 th (Due to Labor Day)

April 1 st October 7 th

May 6 th November 12 th (Due to November 5 th Election)

June 3 rd December 2 nd

The above calendar was approved at the regular board meeting held on December 4, 2023.

Motion by: Rumball

Seconded by: Marshall

Ayes: 7 Nays: 0

Motion carried

This notice posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as Amended (Open Meetings Act) MCLA 41.72(S)

(3) and the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Posted Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 12.9.23