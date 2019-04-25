Public Notice: Goodrich

Goodrich Cemetery association
Public Notice
The annual public Meeting for the Goodrich Cemetery Association will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 7:00PM at the Village of Goodrich Offices, lower level located at 7338 S. State Road – Goodrich, MI 48438. The annual meeting will be followed immediately by the regular business meeting of the Goodrich Cemetery Association.
Goodrich Cemetery Association
PO Box 90
Goodrich, MI 48438
Telephone: (810) 636-3500
email: goodrichcemetery@gmail.com
Publish in The Citizen 4-20-19, 4-27-19
Goodrich Cemetery association