Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

VILLAGE COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING DATES 2019/2020

At a regular meeting of the Village of Goodrich Council held on Monday, June 10,2019 at 6:00 p.m. at which a quorum was present, the following Resolution No. 2019-11; Village of Goodrich 2019-2020

Village of Goodrich Council Regular Meeting Schedule fiscal year 2019-2020 was adopted:

WHEREAS, the Village of Goodrich Council determines the regular council meeting date, time, and place annually; and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Village Council sets the following regular meeting schedule for fiscal year 2019-2020 as follows:

JULY 8,2019

AUGUST 12,2019

SEPTEMBER 9,2019

OCTOBER 14,2019

* NOVEMBER 12,2019

DECEMBER 9,2019

JANUARY 13,2020

FEBRUARY 10,2020

MARCH 9,2020

APRIL 13, 2020

MAY 11,2020

JUNE 8,2020

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the regular meeting of the Village of Goodrich Council is held at 6:00 p.m. the second Monday of each month with one exception (*), located at the Municipal Complex/Village Office in the lower level community room. The Municipal Complex is located at 7338 South State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438.

Physically challenged person needing assistance or aid at any public meeting or public hearing should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator at (810) 636-2570 during regular office hours, not less than seventy-two hours prior to the public meeting or public hearing.

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich

Publish in The Citizen 6-22-19