Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

DUE TO THE GOVERNOR’S

EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-21

Subject to the exceptions in Section 7, all individuals currently living within the State of Michigan are ordered to stay at home or at their place of residence.

Subject to the same exceptions, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occuring among persons not part of a single household are prohibited.

Therefore, the Village of Goodrich Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

Posted by: Sheri Wilkerson, CMC Administrator/Clerk Village of Goodrich March 29, 2020

PLEASE STAY HOME STAY SAFE!

Publish in The Citizen 4-4-20