Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

GENESEE COUNTY 2022-2024

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PROGRAM

PUBLIC NEEDS HEARING

The Village of Goodrich will hold a public needs hearing on the use of its 2022-2024 Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds on Monday, December 14,2020 at 6:00 p.m. located at 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438.

The purpose of the hearing is to offer an opportunity for citizens to express their ideas on community needs and project proposals concerning the use of Federal CDBG funds for the 2022-2024 Program Year.

The hearing will provide an opportunity for citizens to comment on past CDBG projects.

Posted by:

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator

Village of Goodrich

(810) 636-2570

Publish in The Citizen 12/05/20, 12/12/20