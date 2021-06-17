Public Notice: Goodrich

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO SET THE GENERAL OPERATING MILLAGE RATE 2021/2022

The Village Council members of the Village of Goodrich will hold a public hearing on the proposed General Operating Millage Rate for 2021/2022 of 6.6605 mills in the operating tax millage rate to be levied in 2021/2022.

The Hearing will be held on Monday, June 28,2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Village of Goodrich Municipal Building lower level, 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438.

The taxing unit publishing this notice, and identified below, has complete authority to establish the number of mills to be levied from within its authorized millage rate.

Physically challenged person(s) needing assistance or aid at any public meeting or public hearing should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator at (810) 636-2570 during regular office hours, not less than seventy-two hours prior to the public meeting or public hearing.

This notice is published by:

The Village of Goodrich

7338 S. State Road P.O. Box 276

Goodrich, Michigan 48438

(810) 636-2570

Publish in The Citizen 6-19-21, 6-26-21