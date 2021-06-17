Public Notice: Goodrich

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

TO ADOPT THE

2021/2022 OPERATING BUDGET

The Village of Goodrich Council of the Village of Goodrich will hold a public hearing on the adoption of the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year Budget.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection in the office located at 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 on Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The hearing will be held on Monday, June 28,2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Village of Goodrich meeting room located on the lower level at 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, Michigan 48438.

Physically challenged person(s) needing assistance or aid at any public meeting or public hearing should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator at (810) 636-2570 during regular office hours, not less than seventy-two hours prior to the public meeting or public hearing.

This notice is published by:

The Village of Goodrich

7338 S. State Road P.O. Box 276

Goodrich, Michigan 48438

(810) 636-2570

