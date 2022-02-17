Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

VILLAGE COUNCIL – 1 VACANCY

The Village of Goodrich is seeking an individual who would like to serve as a Village Councilperson. The appointee would serve through November 20, 2022 and then the seat is up for election in November 2022. Individuals must live in the Village of Goodrich and have attained the age of 18 years. Any individual, meeting the criteria, must submit a completed pre-appointment questionnaire (available from the Village of Goodrich office or www.villageofgoodrich.com) to the attention of the Village Administrator, Sheri Wilkerson at 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 or swilkerson@villageofgoodrich.com. Questionnaires must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Village of Goodrich is an Equal Provider and Employer.

Posted by:

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Village Administrator

(810) 636-2570

Publish in The Citizen 2-19-22, 2-26-22