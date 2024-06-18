Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
VILLAGE OF GOODRICH COUNCIL MEETING
MONDAY, JULY 8, 2024 AT 6:00 P.M.
NOTICE, to the citizens of the Village of Goodrich, Michigan. The
Village of Goodrich Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 8,
2024 at 6:00 p.m. located at the Village of Goodrich Municipal Building
downstairs in the meeting room 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI
48438 to consider proposed Truck Route Ordinance No. 2024-01. The
regular Council meeting will follow the Public Hearing. Copies of the
proposed Ordinance are on file in the office of the Village Clerk located
at the Village Hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours
Monday thru Friday and it is posted on our website under Public Notice
www.villageofgoodrich.com. Physically challenged persons needing
assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Village of
Goodrich Administrator/Clerk during regular business hours not less
than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable
to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Village of
Goodrich Administrator/Clerk, PO Box 276, Goodrich, MI 48438 (810)
636-2570 Fax (810) 636-8886.
Posted by:
Sheri Wilkerson, CMC
Administrator/Clerk
Village of Goodrich