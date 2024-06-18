Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH COUNCIL MEETING

MONDAY, JULY 8, 2024 AT 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE, to the citizens of the Village of Goodrich, Michigan. The

Village of Goodrich Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 8,

2024 at 6:00 p.m. located at the Village of Goodrich Municipal Building

downstairs in the meeting room 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI

48438 to consider proposed Truck Route Ordinance No. 2024-01. The

regular Council meeting will follow the Public Hearing. Copies of the

proposed Ordinance are on file in the office of the Village Clerk located

at the Village Hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours

Monday thru Friday and it is posted on our website under Public Notice

www.villageofgoodrich.com. Physically challenged persons needing

assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Village of

Goodrich Administrator/Clerk during regular business hours not less

than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable

to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Village of

Goodrich Administrator/Clerk, PO Box 276, Goodrich, MI 48438 (810)

636-2570 Fax (810) 636-8886.

Posted by:

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich