Public Notice: Groveland

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 06/14/2021
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Board Minutes Twp / Fire 5/10/2021
NEW BUSINESS
Discussed Right of Way Treatment
Approved Parking Lot Seal Coating
Approved Step Increase Angela Grogan
Approved MTA Dues
Discussed HART Service and Maintenance Renewal
Discussed Marihuana Regulations
Approved Clarification of Benefits
FIRE BOARD
Discussed Current Alarms and Happenings
Jenell Keller
Recording Secretary
Publish in The Citizen 6-19-21