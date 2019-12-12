Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 12-09-2019
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Consent Agenda
Budget Amendment
Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Board Minutes Twp. /Fire/ 10/15/2019
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Reappointment of Board of Review – Theresa Bills Alternate
Approved Reappointment of Planning Commission – Jean Sova
Approved Reappointment of BZA Members – Judy Schulte
Approved Office Admin./Deputy Treasurer Special Meeting
Approved Office Information Officer
Discussed Twp. Clean Up Contractor
Discussed Fire Dept. Review
RESOLUTION
Approved Open Meetings Act 2020/ Twp. / planning / BZA / Dates
Kerri Allen
Recording Secretary
Publish in The Citizen 12-14-19