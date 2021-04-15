Public Notice: Groveland Township

Connect on Linked in

ORDINANCE #165

AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 18-4

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

FEE SCHEDULE

At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board, held on Monday, April 12, 2021, the following ordinance was approved by a vote of 5 to 0.

Building department; building plan(s) review, residential; commercial; industrial; pre-building construction meeting; signs.

The township shall issue all building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permits. Failure to have all inspections, residential, commercial, industrial, within one year forfeits the issuance of a certificate of occupancy and performance bond(s) refunds.

All jobs started prior to permit issuance will result in double permit fees.

ALL PERMITS ARE GOOD FOR 1 YEAR

Reinstatement of an Expired Permit: $75.00

Inspection fee if needed $65.00

Refund of Permit Fees: ADMIN FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. If work has not started, a portion of the fees may be returned. Request must be in writing and all original permits returned to the Township.

All Re-Inspection Fees for Residential/Commercial/Mechanical/Electrical and Plumbing $65.00

New Building Pre-Construction Meeting Fee $750.00

(This is NOT the same as Pre-Construction Site Plan/at this meeting ALL INSPECTORS attend to discuss the Building of the Building)

a) Non-Refundable Administrative Fee $250.00

b) Meeting (consultant(s)/Inspector(s)) $500.00

c) Additional Consultant fees may be charged.

ADMINISTRATIVE FEES (NON-COMMERCIAL)

Sec.18-5 Residential Admin Fees (NON-REFUNDABLE)

Single Family Residential New Build $300.00

Additions, Alterations $100.00

Accessory Structures, Pole Barns,

Garages etc $100.00

Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing

New Build $100.00

Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing $ 50.00

Electrical, Mechanical Furnace/Air $ 50.00

Electrical, Mechanical Generator $ 50.00

INSPECTION & LICENSE FEES (Contractors Residential & Commercial)

Inspection Fee (Per Inspection) $65.00

Re-Inspection Fee(Per Re-Inspection) $65.00

License Fee Building, Electrical,

Mechanical (1 Year) $15.00

License Fee Master Plumber (1 Year) $15.00

License Fee Journeyman Plumber(1 Year) $15.00

NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDING PERMIT FEES

Plan Review 200.00

New Single-Family Residential Construction use group(s) (RE/F, R-1 and R-2) cover main structures and all attached buildings:

Up to 1,500 square feet $410.00

1,501 to 2,000 square feet. $ 500.00

2,001 to 2,500 square feet $ 565.00

2,501 to 3,000 square feet $ 640.00

3,001 to 3,500 square feet $ 720.00

3,501 to 4,000 square feet $ 795.00

4,001 to 4,500 square feet $ 875.00

4,501 to 5,000 square feet $ 950.00

5,001 to 5,500 square feet $1,025.00

5,501 to 6,000 square feet $1,100.00

After 6,001 square feet, plan review

and base fee plus $ 400.00

$1,000.00 over $10,000.00 construction cost $400.00

a) If a consultant review is necessary, a fee will be levied accordingly.

b) Structures over 3,500 square feet shall require an architectural seal.

c) Jobs started prior to permit issuance will result in double permit fees as non-refundable administration charges.

d) Building permit includes the following:

Footing, backfill, rough, insulation and final.

e) All fees must be paid prior to a final certificate of occupancy.

f) Re-inspection fees will be assessed a fee of $65.00 per inspection.

ADMIN FEE (NONREFUNDABLE) .$300.00

New Single Family Residential Electrical, Mechanical and Plumbing Permits:

Up to 1,500 square feet$135.001,501 to 2,000 square feet$160.002,001 to 2,500 square feet$185.002,501 to 3,000 square feet$210.003,001 to 3,500 square feet$235.003,501 to 4,000 square feet$260.004,001 to 4,500 square feet.$285.00

REMEMBER TO ADD ADMIN

FEE (NON REFUNDABLE)$100.00

SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS & MISCELLANEOUS STRUCTURE FEES

1) Residential Structures: Additions and Remodels

a) Administration Fee $100.00

b) Plan Review and Base Fee $150.00

c) Square Footage Fee $ .10

2) Miscellaneous Structures: Pole Barns, Garages, Sheds

a) Administration Fee $100.00

b) Plan Review and Base Fee $150.00

c) Square Footage Fee $ .10

3) Decks

a) Administration Fee $50.00

b) Plan Review and Base Fee $115.00

c) Footing and Final $130.00

ADDITIONAL FEES

1) Fireplace (per unit) Mechanical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $ 50.00

b) Two Inspections (Rough & Final) $130.00

2) Woodstove/Mechanical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

3) Replacement Furnace (Needs Mechanical & Electrical Permit)

Mechanical Permit Replacement Furnace

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

Electrical Permit Replacement Furnace

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

4) GEO Thermo Heat Pumps (Needs Mechanical & Electrical Permit)

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Closed Loop or Open ) $65.00

5) Air Conditioning Unit (Brand New/Not A Replacement)

Per Unit (Needs Mechanical & Electrical Permit)

Mechanical Permit Air Conditioning Brand New Unit

a) Administrative .$50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

Electrical Permit Air Conditioning Brand New Unit

a) Administrative $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

6) L.P. Tank(s)/A.S.T. Flammable Tanks/Mechanical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

7) Hot Water Heater/Mechanical or Plumbing Permit

a) Administrative Fee .$50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) ..$65.00

8) Hot Tubs/Mechanical Permit

a) Administrative Fee .$50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) .$65.00

9) Pools

In-Ground Pool/Building Permit

a) Administrative Fee .$ 50.00

b) Plan Review and Base Fee $100.00

c) Two Inspections (Footing & Final) $130.00

Above Ground Pool/Building Permit

a) Administrative Fee… ..$50.00

b) Plan Review and Base Fee $100.00

c) One Inspection (Final) .$65.00

Pool Electrical Permit (all pools need an Electrical permit)

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) Two Inspections (Trench & Final) $130.00

Pool Heater/Mechanical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

10) Sign(s)

Sign Non-Electric/Building Permit

a) Administrative Fee $ 50.00

b) Two Inspections(Footing & Final) $130.00

Sign Electric & LED/Building Permit & Electrical Permit Required

Sign Electric/Building Permit

a) Administrative Fee $ 50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $150.00

Sign Electric/Electrical Permit

a) Administrative Fee .$ 50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $ 65.00

11) Generator/Needs Mechanical & Electrical Permit

Generator Mechanical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

Generator Electrical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

12) Mobile Home in Park Permit Fees

Mobile Home /Needs Building, Electrical, Mechanical & Plumbing Permit

Mobile Home Set Up in Park/Building Permit

a) Administrative Fee $ 50.00

b) Two Inspections (Rough & Final) $300.00

Mobile Home Foundation Only

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection Fee $65.00

Mobile Home Set Up in Park Electrical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

Mobile Home Set Up in Park Mechanical Permit

a) Administrative Fee $50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

Mobile Home Set Up in Park Plumbing Permit

a) Administrative Fee .$50.00

b) One Inspection (Final) $65.00

13) Modular/Manufactured Homes (Permits same as Residential Single Family New Home Permits)

14) Temporary Certificate of Occupancy Fee $75.00

15) Fire Department Fees

a) Inspections $65.00

b) Research, Per Hour $45.00

c) Fire and Emergency Rescue Fees: See Ordinance #193

16) Unsafe Buildings

a) Cost to property owner for hearing $150.00

b) Hearing Officer $200.00

Fire and emergency rescue service fees: Reference Ordinance No. 193

17) Demo Permit

a) Administration Fee ..$50.00

b) Final Inspection Fee $65.00

COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL FEES

Sec.18-5 COMMERCIAL FEES & INDUSTRIAL FEES

Bond: Commercial and Industrial Required

(Refunded after issuance of Certificate of Occupancy)

$1,000 – $250,000$500

$251,000 – $500,000$1,000

$501,000 – plus$1,500

Commercial and Industrial Building and Construction Admin Fees (NON-REFUNDABLE)

Admin Fees New Construction:

UP TO – $500,000$ 500.00

$501,000 – PLUS $1,000.00

Individual Tenant Space.$ 500.00

Admin Fees Additions & Alterations: (Including Non-Res. Structures in Zoning District(s)/Churches, Hospital, Schools etc…)

a) $1,000 – $10,000 …$250.00

b) $10,001 – $250,000 $500.00

c) $251,000 – $500,000 $750.00

d) $501,000 – PLUS $1,000.00

Admin Fees: Electrical, Mechanical,

Plumbing$100.00

New Commercial & Industrial Construction:

(Including Non-Residential Structures in Zoning District(s)/Churches, Hospital, Schools etc…)

Total cost of improvement as adopted by the State Department of Labor Bureau of Construction Codes:

a) Up-To – $100,000 + $3.00 per $1,000

over $10,001$160.00> 2 Inspections

b) $100,001 to $500,000 + $3.00 per $1,000

over $100,000$410.00 > 5 Inspections

c) $500,001 + $3.00 per $1,000

over $500,001$1,610.00> 20 Inspections

Permit to include additional plan review fees, as adopted by the State Construction Code Commission, January 31, 1979.

COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL ADDITIONS & ALTERATIONS: (Based on Cost of Construction)

a) $1,000 – $10,000 $250.00 > 3 Inspections

b) $10,001 – $250,000 $500.00 > 6 Inspections

c) $251,000 – $50 $750.00 > 9 Inspections

d) $501,000 – $1,000.00 > 12 Inspections

All other construction: Construction cost valuation is based on square feet as tabulated by the latest building valuation data reported from the International Building Code.

ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL, PLUMBING – COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL

a) New Construction

Admin Fee $100.00

Base Fee… $150.00

Plus .25 a square foot

b) EXISTING BUILDS (other than re-wire)

Admin Fee $100.00

Base Fee… $50.00

Inspection Fee (may need more

than 1 inspection) $ 65.00

c) COMMERCIAL GENERATOR (needs Mechanical & Electrical)

Mechanical Generator

Admin Fee… ..$100.00

Inspection Fee (1 inspection) $ 65.00

Electrical Generator

Admin Fee $100.00

Inspection Fee (1 inspection) $ 65.00

d) FIRE SUPPRESSION & ALARM SYSTEMS (needs Mechanical & Electrical)

Mechanical Permit Fire Suppression

Admin Fee $100.00

Base Fee $150.00

Up to 1000 square feet + $0.05 per square foot over 1000 square feet

Electrical Permit Fire Alarm

Admin Fee $100.00

Base Fee… $150.00

Up to 1000 square feet + $0.05 per square foot over 1000 square feet

ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS FOR ALL

PERMITS/PER INSPECTION $65.00

RE-INSPECTION FEE FOR ALL

PERMITS/PER INSPECTION $65.00

PLAN REVIEW & BUILDING CODE REVIEW FEES:

Volume of Building (cubic feet) Building Code Review (Base Fee) Energy Code (Review fee) Plumbing/Electrical /Mechanical Code Barrier Free/Fire (review fee per individual review)

Up to 20,000 $90.00 $55.00 $55.00

20,001 – 40,000 120.00 55.00 55.00

40,001 – 60,000 155.00 60.00 55.00

60,001 – 80,000 185.00 70.00 61.00

80,001 – 100,000 215.00 80.00 69.00

100,001 – 150,000 245.00 90.00 76.00

150,000 – 200,000 265.00 95.00 81.00

Over 200,000 265.00 30% of base fee 25% of base fee

Plus $2.50 per each 10,000 cubic feet over 200,000 cubic feet