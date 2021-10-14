Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Groveland Township County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, November 2rd, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.at the following locations:

Precinct 1 – Groveland Township Office 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly

Precinct 3 – Fire Station #2, 3085 Grange Hall Rd., Ortonville

Brandon School District in the Counties of Oakland and Lapeer: Shall Brandon School District in the Counties of Oakland and Lapeer, Oakland and Lapeer Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Six Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($26,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting an addition to, remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and developing, equipping and improving parking areas, playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2022, under current law, is 0.00 mill ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.13 mills ($2.13 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $7,981,054 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $2,271,650. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 11 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 12.16 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $92,975,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $428. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.

Goodrich Area Schools: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2022 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 20.128 mills ($20.128 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Goodrich Area Schools, Genesee, Oakland and Lapeer Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2023 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2023 is approximately $1,500,000 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2022 tax levy)?

.Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk’s office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi 48442. Sample ballots can also be found at www.grovelandtownship.net (follow the link to Secretary of State); they may also be obtained at the Groveland Township Office.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Groveland Township clerk’s office.

Posted by Patricia Back, Groveland Township Clerk, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi. 48442

Publish in The Citizen 10-16-21