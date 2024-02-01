Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNHIP

Notice of Public Accuracy Test of Voting Equipment

To the qualified electors of Groveland Township, Oakland County, State of Michigan:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test of the Hart Voting Equipment to be used for

the February 27, 2024 Presidential Primary Election is scheduled for February 5, 2024 at

11:00am at the Groveland Township Office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442.

The Public Accuracy test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to

tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk

Published in compliance with MCL 168.798