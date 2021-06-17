Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE
REGULAR MEETING
JUNE 14, 2021
Item 1: CALL TO ORDER at 7:01pm
Item 2: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Item 3: ROLL CALL: Brice, Hayden, Dylus,
Green, Nivelt, Randazzo. Absent: George with notice.
Item 4: APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Item 5: APPROVAL OF COUNCIL MINUTES
Minutes of May 17, 2021
Minutes of May 24, 2021
Minutes of June 7, 2021
Item 6: PUBLIC COMMENT (AGENDA ITEMS)
Item 7: CONSENT AGENDA
Item 8: TRUSTEE COMMITTEE UPDATES
Item 9: PUBLIC HEARING
Item 10: UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Postponed Preservation Park Ordinance
Approved Kieft Engineering, Inc. for Phase II of Crossman Park Drain Project
Item 11: NEW BUSINESS
Approved new use of Zoning Review Permit form
Approved donation of $1,000 to Friends of AMOS for
2021 Fireworks
Approved Juneteenth Resolution
Item 12: MANAGER’S REPORT
Item 13: PUBLIC COMMENTS (NON-AGENDA ITEMS)
Item 14: ITEMS FROM TRUSTEES
Item 15: ADJOURNMENT at 9:08 p.m.
Publish in The Citizen 6-19-21