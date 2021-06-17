Public Notice: Ortonville

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE

REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 14, 2021

Item 1: CALL TO ORDER at 7:01pm

Item 2: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

Item 3: ROLL CALL: Brice, Hayden, Dylus,

Green, Nivelt, Randazzo. Absent: George with notice.

Item 4: APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Item 5: APPROVAL OF COUNCIL MINUTES

Minutes of May 17, 2021

Minutes of May 24, 2021

Minutes of June 7, 2021

Item 6: PUBLIC COMMENT (AGENDA ITEMS)

Item 7: CONSENT AGENDA

Item 8: TRUSTEE COMMITTEE UPDATES

Item 9: PUBLIC HEARING

Item 10: UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Postponed Preservation Park Ordinance

Approved Kieft Engineering, Inc. for Phase II of Crossman Park Drain Project

Item 11: NEW BUSINESS

Approved new use of Zoning Review Permit form

Approved donation of $1,000 to Friends of AMOS for

2021 Fireworks

Approved Juneteenth Resolution

Item 12: MANAGER’S REPORT

Item 13: PUBLIC COMMENTS (NON-AGENDA ITEMS)

Item 14: ITEMS FROM TRUSTEES

Item 15: ADJOURNMENT at 9:08 p.m.

Publish in The Citizen 6-19-21