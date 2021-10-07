Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing October 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal # 21-0018 Zoned R1-A

Property ID # 03-35-400-032

Kalso, Jason & Stacy

Location: 771 Whispering Trail

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) d.3 of an additional 145 sq. ft. over the previous granted variance.

Appeal # 21-0019Zoned RE

Property ID # 03-01-300-081

Kane, Kathleen & Peter

1210 Legault Blvd., Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to construct detached accessory building in a front yard.

Appeal # 21-0020 Zoned R1-B

Property ID # 03-19-451-021

Persinger, James

Location: 2038 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-215 to allow side yard setback to be 3’11″’ (10’ required), in violation of by 6’1″. In addition, the other side yard set-back dimension has not been determined, however, it appears that it will not meet the 20’ total side yard set-back minimum.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

