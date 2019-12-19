Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
December 16, 2019
Call to order 7:19 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, George, Hayden, Robinson, Skornicka
Approved:
Agenda
Minutes of November 25, 2019
Disbursements in amount of $14,343.66
BGYA Executive Board & Board of Directors 2020
Fire Department-AccuMed Group Billing Service Agreement
Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park Ordinance
Redevelopment Ready Community Resolution
Postponed:
Joint Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Emergency Management Plan Adoption
President Pro Tempore Appointment
Municipal Civil Infraction Ordinance Amendment
Received and Filed:
Acceptance Items
DPW Report
Adjournment:
9:55 p.m.
Publish in The Citizen 12-21-19