Ralph Daigle

DAIGLE, Ralph Leo of Ortonville, formerly of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at the age of 85. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date. Ralph was born on December 18, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Leo and Helen (Ryan) Daigle. He married Phyllis Alati on February 2, 1963 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Detroit, and she preceded him in death on March 31, 2017 after 54 years of marriage. Ralph was the president of his families manufacturing business for over 30 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Nieman’s Family Market. Ralph loved watching sports, camping and golfing. He enjoyed raising and training harness horses. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.

Ralph is survived by his children, Robyn (Dennis) Frantz, Jeff (Denise) Daigle, Keith (Tina) Daigle, Renee (Doug) Kotula, Paula (John Wiitanen) Daigle; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Nicholas), Nathan, Kylie, Brittnee (Jacob), Isabella, Danielle (Caleb), Sydney, Marisa, Adrianna; great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Beatrice and two on the way; brother, Mike (Betsy) Daigle; brother and sister-in-laws, Lee (Gloria) Alati, Fred (Diane) Alati, Angie (late James) Stafford, and Pat Daigle; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by siblings, Lloyd Daigle, Timothy Daigle and Sharon Daigle.