Registration for fall session, virtual ‘Parenting the Love and Logic Way’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Registration for the fall session of Parenting the Love and Logic Way is open. The virtual parenting program is facilitated by Linda Brooks, and is hosted in partnership with Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, Holly Area Youth Assistance, the Brandon Township Public Library and the Holly Township Public Library.

Sessions are Tuesdays at 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 17-Nov. 14. Parents who attend all four sessions will receive a certificate. Register at bgya.org by Sept. 30.

“Parents that have taken Parenting with Love and Logic say after just one class they have more peace in their homes,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Brandon Township Public Library Outreach Liaison Librarian. “I took the class 25 years ago and I am still using some of the helpful tips with children because they work.”

Parents will learn how to avoid un-winnable power struggles and arguments, how to stay calm when kids do incredibly upsetting things, set enforceable limits, help kids learn from mistakes rather than repeating them and much more.

“The power of our words and giving the children the opportunity to make choices and experience the consequences is so important,” said Hotchkiss.

The class is free and is offered virtually this session. Register by Sept. 30 at bgya.org.