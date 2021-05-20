Reid educator to retire after 30 years in district

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- For nearly three decades as students began their educational journey at Goodrich—there’s a very good chance it started in the classroom or school with Beth Millerschin.

“It’s time to do something else,” said Millerschin, Reid Elementary Principal who announced her retirement at the April 12 board of education meeting. “I love the kids and the amazing staff I work with, but I’m excited to explore a different path. It’s time for someone else to be Reid Principal and have the privilege of leading an awesome school.”

A Goodrich native and 1984 GHS graduate, Millerschin completed her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University in elementary education. She earned a master’s degree in education leadership from Central Michigan University. After college Millerschin worked for the Lapeer Community Schools Community Education Department in a variety of positions, including adult and alternative education, preschool and latch-key child care programs. She also coordinated enrichment activities and senior citizen activities. She came to the Goodrich Area Schools in 1991 and served four years as a first grade teacher and 19 years as kindergarten teacher. On June 9, 2014 the school board of trustees promoted Millerschin to principal at Reid Elementary.

“No school year is ever the same,” she said. “It’s about meeting each year with a new lens. Education is forever changing and the makeup of the students are also different each school year. It’s never static. As an educator you need a growth mindset—the world changes and so does education. Looking back I really hope I made a difference in shaping student’s futures. Relationships with students are the key. If you don’t develop a relationship with students and staff, then you’re fighting an uphill battle to teach or lead for that matter. They have to trust you and know you believe in them.”

Millerschin is also a trained Reading Recovery teacher, taught half-day reading and half-day kindergarten for five years during that time span at Goodrich. In addition to working as Reid Principal, she also currently supervises the Children’s Center child care program and serve as the Community Education Director.

Kurt Schulte, school board treasurer, commented on Millerschin’s accomplishments.

“You can have a great high school, but when you have that foundation at the lower levels, that’s what draws people to a district,” said Shulte. “You can’t make up for what a kindergarten or first grader has to say about their experience.”

Millerschin recalled the many vital details of serving as principal over the years.

“I made it a point to learn students’ names starting on the very first day of school,” she said. “It’s so important for that student to know we care. Today we look at the whole child—it’s no longer just reading, writing and arithmetic, rather teaching social, emotional, well rounded experiences. Approaches to education have changed, including classroom management and getting students more involved.”

Millerschin added that changes in technology along with increased academics has made a significant difference over the past 30 years.

“Even with the challenges faced in education today at Reid we emphasized that if students are learning they can be a leader in their school,” she said. “My success could not have been possible if not for the support, friendship, and the hard work of the dedicated staff—it’s an amazing group of people.”