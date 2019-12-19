Reid Elementary leader named principal of the year

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the school board of education recognized Beth Millerschin, Reid Elementary principal who was named Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association Region 10 Outstanding Principal of the Year. Millerschin, received the award on Dec. 5 at the MEMSA annual conference and was nominated by principal leaders from Region 10 comprised of Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Genesee and Lapeer counties.

“When I first decided I wanted to be principal at Reid Elementary my family sent me a card that read, ‘We got ya mom—go for it. You can do it, we believe in you,’” said Millerschin at the school board meeting. “That card is still hanging in my office today. I appreciate their support but also I could not do it without the families in Goodrich that support me, my wonderful staff and students. We say every day at Reid, ‘it takes a village.’ I am very honored and thank you very much.”

Millerschin has been a life-long contributor to the community of Goodrich. She grew up in the community, lives there with her husband, and raised her three children in Goodrich. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University and Masters Art in Education Leadership from Central Michigan University.

Millerschin taught Community Education in Lapeer for three years prior to coming to Goodrich Area Schools in 1991. She taught kindergarten, first grade and reading recovery before being named the principal of Reid Elementary in 2014.

“Walk the bright and happy hallways of Reid Elementary today and you will see our earliest learners engaged in a culture and climate that allows for all students to find their voice and reach their full potential,” said Wayne Wright, district interim superintendent. “Students deserve to learn in a safe, supportive, challenging environment.”

“Under her leadership, Beth has transformed the climate and culture of her building,” he said. “After being named principal, she collaborated with staff on becoming a Leader In Me school. Along with her staff, she has renovated her media center into a STREAM lab, painted/decorated bathrooms and common areas of the building and implemented programs with staff to improve student learning and social and emotional well-being. The efforts of Beth and her staff paid dividends with Reid becoming one of 30 Lighthouse schools in Michigan.”