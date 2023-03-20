Reid,GMS Renovations, OK’d by board

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.— On March 6 during a special board meeting the Goodrich School Board of Trustees vote 7-0 approving $298,748 in projects for the Reid Elementary School Maker Space and the Middle School Engaged Learning Renovations beginning this spring.

In addition, the board OK’d People Driven Technology for Network Electronics and Fiber Optic Upgrade for $787,029.

On Aug. 4, 2020 school district voters approved a $20,930,000 bond extension proposal. The bond did not increase taxes rather extend the debt out until about 2030.

-Warren-based Bluestar, Inc. for demolition $16,600;

-New Hudson-based Brothers and Bricks, Inc. for masonry $20,000;

-Rochester Hills-based Diversified Construction Specialists $104,827;

-Flint-based Skaff Furniture Carpet One $32,800;

-Plymouth-based Master Craft Floors $19,200;

-Rochsester Hills-based Tom Furnari Painting $3,700;

-Flint-based Niles Construction Services painting $5,152;

-Wixom-based Professional Sprinkler, Inc. fire suppression systems $5,780;

-Burton-based Ecker Mechanical, Inc. mechanical $45,807;

-Washington-based Wades Electric Contracting electrical $9,766;

-Ion Electric Service, LLC electrical $24,079.