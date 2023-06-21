Renee Bredow

BREDOW, RENEE MARIE of Goodrich, Michigan, died June 21, 2023. She was 69. Renee was born May 10, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Alfred and Retha Mary Grant. She married Joseph Bredow on October 15, 1972 in Hartland, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Bredow; three sons, Cory Bredow, Joel (Sarah) Bredow and Troy (Andrea) Bredow; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Kaden and Zoey; her mother, Retha (Jesse) Kilburn; one brother, Russell Grant; one sister, Ramona (Douglas) Prime; she was preceded in death by three siblings, Rodney Grant, Rhonda Rogers and Roxanne Grant. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Greenwood Cemetery (corner of Pratt Road and Green Corners Road, Hadley). Rev. Frank J. Pies, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital https://www.stjude.org Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com