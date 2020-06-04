Restaurants, bars starting process to reopen after COVID shutdown

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- Within the next two weeks Cranberries Café inside seating will be open again.

“Thank you community for staying with us through the cornavirus shutdown,” said Patty Plant, owner of Cranberries Café, 10250 Hegel Road. “The curbside pickup was great, but there’s much to do before our inside dining is ready for customers. But, we’ll be back to some kind of normal very soon.”

Plant is just one of thousands of Michigan businesses responding to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announcement on June 1 lifting the state’s stay-at-home order and that all Michigan bars and restaurants can reopen at 50 percent capacity June 8.

“There’s shelves to restock, wait and cook staff to return along with a new protocol for the coronavirus to get done before the dining room is open,” she said.

The original order to close bars and restaurants which started on March 16 and was set to be lifted on March 31. However, another other executive orders were signed a few weeks later she extended the closure to “mitigate the spread of COVID-19, protect the public health, and provide essential protections to vulnerable Michiganders.”