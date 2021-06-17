By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is partnering with Oakland County Economic Development, MI SBCD, and local businesses, organizations and residents to bring forth their Retail Challenge, which will give an incentive package worth $10,000 for one winning retail business that will open or expand in the DDA district in 2021.

“Ultimately, our goal is to enhance our existing retail business mix with new concepts,” said Matt Jenkins, DDA Executive Director. “The Retail Challenge will help us put a spotlight on Ortonville, in an effort to entice local and regional entrepreneurs downtown.”

The competition is for business concepts, those looking to start a new retail business or are relocating within the first two years, in-home businesses looking for a retail storefront, second or third retail businesses that are a satellite location of an existing location in another town, or for expansion of a current downtown retail business that includes an added business concept.

All of the applications can be found online, and a panel of judges comprised of small business development professionals, current business owners, residents, Village/DDA officials and Oakland County Health Department representatives will be responsible for selecting who moves on into the second phase.

The official entry form is due on July 1, 2021 and applications can be found at ortonvilledda.org. The announcement of those who move on to phase two will be on July 15.