Richard Hrisko

HRISKO, RICHARD A. of Ortonville, Michigan, died on December 30, 2023. He was 79. Richard was born July 7, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Walter and Helen (nee: Marshall) Hrisko. He is survived by three daughters, Dawn (James) Kremer, Brooke (Chad) Prieur and Melany (Tony) Candiloro; seven grandchildren, Jacob and Justin Goltry, Aubrey and Johnny Candiloro, Kylie Gidcumb, McKenna and Bailey Prieur; he was preceded in death by his loving wife Janet Hrisko, step-mother Mary Hrisko and his brother, Robert Hrisko. Richard retired from State Building Co. as a salesman. He was a long time member of the Davison Racquet Club and loved to go to the casino. He spent Sundays with the Candiloro dinner crew. His grandchildren meant a lot to him as he spent a lot time with them. He also enjoyed the lake spending a couple of hours on any given day just sitting down by the water. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2024 at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Deacon Ron Kenney, officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowview Cemetery, Davison. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com

