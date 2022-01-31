Robert Backie

Robert Leatus Backie, 86, Ortonville, MI passed away on January 19th, 2022 at the Aleda E. Lutz Veteran Affairs Memorial Hospital in Saginaw, Michigan after a brave fight with cancer.

He was born in Green Bay, WI on Janauary 3rd, 1936 and was raised in St. Ignace, MI. He graduated from St. Ignace LaSalle High School in 1953. He graduated from Ferris State University, Lawrence Technological University and studied at Dartmouth College – Amos Tuck School. In 1954, Backie was commissioned into the US Marine Corp and served in Korea and Guam (1954-1957). He received distinguished honors for his marksmanship while on the Marine Corp Rifle and Pistol Team. He later spent nearly 25 years as CEO of H.E. Services Company, and owned or partnered in as many as 12 different companies in the automotive industry.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda. Together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage, during which they valued the company of their family and their grandchildren. She was the love of his life, and his constant companion through his final days. He is also survived by his four children; Robin, Mason, Garrette and Carter. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Joseph, Brody, Brooklyn and River; two half-brothers, Arly Kruger and Daryl Kruger, as well as many cherished relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Bernice Kruger and Lloyd Backie; Step-father, George Kruger and his half-brother, Kenneth Kruger.

He was proud of his native heritage and participated as an elder member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He was also a licensed Merchant Marine Captain and a member of several engineering societies. His passion of the outdoors fueled his involvement with programs protecting nature, gaming and fishing. He was a life-long fly fisherman, who taught himself the art of tying flies. His flies have been recognized and used by the US National Fly-Fishing Team. He forever loved his employees, adventure, traveling, skiing, fishing with his daughter, sailing with his sons and playing golf with his life-long friends.

A remembrance service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00pm at Hill Funeral Home – 11723 S. Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, Michigan with visitation beginning at 11:00am. Inurnment with military honors will follow the service and be held at 2:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to: Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center (VAMC), Volunteer Services – 135, 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602. Donations payable to: Aleda E. Lutz VAMC (In the Memo space please include: GPF #1022 / Robert L. Backie) or a charitable contribution may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate