Robert Beck

BECK, ROBERT EDWIN of Ortonville, Michigan, died on December 28, 2023. He was 87. Robert was born December 14, 1936 in, Detroit, Michigan to the late James Worthington and Rose Elinor (nee: O'Bagy) Beck. He is survived by one son, Ronald Beck and three daughters, Barbara Beck, Deborah Beck and Mindy Jason; along with nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; he is also survived by his three sisters, Zoe Beck, Mary Van Lare and Susan Smith. Robert was an electrician from an early age and had a long career in the U.S. Navy, after which he worked for GM in Pontiac until his retirement. His final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery in the Columbarium. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org