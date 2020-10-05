Robert Bennett Jr.

Robert J Bennett Jr (Bob, Bobby, Baba, Mr. Bob, and Bubba) was a man with a huge heart. A deep-thinking philosophical man with the craziest sense of humor that made everybody laugh. Robert was born on October 21, 1961 and sadly we lost this loving soul on September 20, 2020.

Robert grew up in Lincoln Park, MI with his final residence being Brandon Twp, MI. He had a deep love of nature and you could find him spending his days tending to his expansive yard and array of trees and perennials. Robert was extremely passionate about finance and the stock market. Alumni of Wayne State University and Walsh College, Robert’s career was doing what he loved – Investment Portfolio Management. His number one was his puggle named Koda, whom he adored. Walks with Koda through the neighborhood, around the lake and in the woods chasing after wildlife brought him such a sense of happiness and peace. Robert loved music and would play it loud with no shame as many of his neighbors could attest to; this often lead to impromptu guitar jam sessions with his closest friends. He enjoyed local hangouts and always looked forward to his Wednesday night billiards league in his hometown. Often referring to himself as a minimalist, Robert found happiness in camping, the outdoors, and bonfires with friends.

Robert was predeceased by his father Robert J Bennett Sr, his mother Phyllis Jean (Holizna) Bennett, and his sister Cheryl Bennett (David Dery). Surviving Robert is his sister Janice Bennett of St Clair Shores, MI, his sister Barbara “Babs” (Paul) Maas, niece Natalie

Maas and nephew Jake Maas of Frenchtown, MI, his brother Scott Bennett, Moira Logel, and niece Sarah Logel of Beaver Creek, OH. Robert was also very close to his PA relatives and loved them dearly as if they were his immediate family. Robert touched so many lives. Those who knew him loved him. He leaves behind so many dear friends with an enormous amount of fond memories of times shared together.

Please join us in a memorial in honor of Robert’s life by sharing photos, videos and stories on the following website: https://tributetobobbennett.shutterfly.com/

Arrangements have been made with the following organizations to accept donations in remembrance of Robert J Bennett Jr.

School/Community Outreach Program – UofM Depression Center – checks made payable to the “University of Michigan” – Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr, Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 4810 online victors.us/robertjbennettjr or by calling (734)764-6777

MI Humane Society – by mail, online www.michiganhumane.org/tributes (click to make a memorial gift) or by calling directly 1-(866)-MHUMANE