Robert “Bob” Thompson

THOMPSON, ROBERT JOSEPH “BOB” of Ortonville, Michigan; died August 25, 2021. He was 78.

Bob was born April 28, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Charles and Bernadette (nee: Gatton) Thompson. He married Joyce Pyke on January 30, 1965 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce Thompson; three children Scott Thompson, Craig (Ann) Thompson and Ericka (Paul) Bond; six grandchildren, Justin, Ella, Makenna, Andrew, Ethan and Gage; one great granddaughter, Brooklyn; he was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck Thompson and Glenn Thompson and one sister, Marilyn Carry. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the DAV. He retired from GM after 37 years. He was also a volunteer for the Brandon Twp. Fire Department for 17 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, softball and competition horseshoes. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandon Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com