Robert ‘Robbie’ Blaski

BLASKI, Robert Gregory “Robbie”; of Indian River formerly of Ortonville; passed away November 23, 2021; age 37;

beloved son of Fannie & Greg; preceded in death by his grandparents: Norma & Wallace Chisholm and Catherine & Norbert Blaski; also survived by many aunts, uncles & cousins. Rob graduated from Brandon High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University. He enjoyed bodybuilding and was a cheerleader in college. He was employed as a production manager at Tube Fab Roman Engineering, Afton. Rob loved the outdoors, especially snowmobiling, boating, 3 wheeling and flat track motorcycle racing. He is missed by his 4-legged buddy, "Catt". Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Celebration of Life service with sharing of memories Tuesday, Nov 30th at 12:30pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canine Companions Rescue Center.