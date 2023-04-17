Rocking & Raking still seeking volunteers, seniors

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The annual Rocking and Raking is on and looking for last-minute volunteers and homes in Brandon Township.

Every April, the Edna Burton Senior Center coordinates the event to help senior citizens in the community clean up their yards.

“We have a lot of seniors that cannot get out and rake the leaves up themselves,” said EBSC Coordinator Faye Bindig. “They’re older, they’re handicapped, they just don’t have the strength to do it themselves.”

Bindig said that through this event, they get a lot of cross-generational interaction between youth volunteers and the seniors in the community.

“It also gives the kids volunteer hours and a sense of accomplishment,” she said.

The deadline for volunteers to sign up, or for those needing their yards cleaned up to get on the schedule, is April 19. The event is April 22. Lunch will also be provided to volunteers.

“The more the merrier,” said Bindig. “They say many hands make light work, so if we have a lot of volunteers we can get more houses done.”