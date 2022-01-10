Roger Davis

DAVIS, ROGER LEE of Grand Blanc, Michigan; died January 9, 2022. He was 82. Roger was born March 7, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Jack and Catherine Davis. He is survived by six children, Mark Davis, Mike (Michele) Davis, Martin Davis, Murray Davis, Matthew Davis and Andrea Davis; one sister, Alice Miller; one brother, Kenneth (Annette) Davis; also survived by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan Davis. Roger began his work career by delivering mail for the Waterford Post Office. He then started his career in fire service working for the Waterford Fire Department. Upon retirement he went to the Atlas Fire Department rising to the rank of Fire Chief. He then worked for the State of Michigan Bureau of Fire Services Firefighting Training. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in his spare time. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Joel Walther, officiating. Interment will follow at Dryden Center Cemetery, Dryden, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Union Charities. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com