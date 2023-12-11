Roger Geistler

GEISTLER, ROGER MICHAEL “BIEG” of Goodrich, Michigan, died on December 9, 2023. He was 73. Roger was born May 24, 1950 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Floyd Arthur and Marjorie Betty (Bour) Geistler. He married the former Kimberly Amoss on October 21, 1978 in Ortonville, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kim Geistler; one son, Sean (Melissa) Geistler; two grandchildren, Sidney and Brady Geistler; two sisters, Pam (Bill) Sturgeon and Sandy (Al) Hemerling; one brother, David (Bonnie) Geistler; he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth (Jane) Geistler. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam. He retired from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and implemented the D.A.R.E. program at Brandon Schools serving as the Police Liaison. He then had another position with Hamilton’s Propane driving truck for 21 more years. He was Past President of the Goodrich Country Club board of directors where he was passionate about playing golf. He was often seen driving around the course with his grandchildren, Sidney and Brady. He coached football at Brandon High School with the late Art Paddy. A memorial visitation will be Sunday December 17, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date with full Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army. Memorial contributions may be made to Goodrich Country Club or the Brandon Twp. Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com