Roger Tait

TAIT, ROGER LEE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on January 9, 2022. He was 78.

Roger was born January 15, 1943 in Alma, Michigan to the late Forest and Kathleen (nee: Baker) Tait. He married the former Janet Pieschel on August 21, 1965 in Newaygo, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet Tait; two sons, Brian (Jeanette) Tait and Matthew Tait; five grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Jack, Gillian and Miaya Tait; one sister, Donne Poynor; he was preceded in death by two siblings, Darlene Tait and Robert Tait. Roger retired from GM Engineering. Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Care and Share Fund at St. Anne Church or Salvation Army. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com