Ronald Bindig

BINDIG, RONALD WALTER of Ortonville, Michigan; died on March 30, 2023. He was 75.

Ronald was born on January 26, 1948 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Walter Herman and Florine Dorothy (nee: Yago) Bindig. He married Sylvia Rice on July 7, 1973 Clarkston, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife Sylvia Bindig; sister-in-law, Carol Bindig; numerous nieces and nephews; his dog Spanky; he was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Bindig; his sister Lois McKay. Ronald was a veteran of the U. S. Army-Vietnam having flown helicopters. He was a charter Commander for the Ortonville VFW #582 and later became a member of the Davison VFW. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Thursday, April 6, 2023

at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later time. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.